Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1696.1 and closed at ₹1704, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1734.45 and maintained its low at ₹1696.1. With a market capitalization of ₹166,770.6 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 36,169 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1238 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1734.45 & ₹1696.1 yesterday to end at ₹1723.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.