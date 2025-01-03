Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1704 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1723.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1696.1 and closed at 1704, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1734.45 and maintained its low at 1696.1. With a market capitalization of 166,770.6 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 1807.4 and low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 36,169 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1275 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1787 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1238 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1704 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1734.45 & 1696.1 yesterday to end at 1723.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

