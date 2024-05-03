Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1249.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's 1266.9

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock closed at ₹1261.95 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1264.55. The high for the day was ₹1274 and the low was ₹1254. The market capitalization stands at 123,751.02 crores. The 52-week high and low are at ₹1416 and ₹1021.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,395 shares traded.
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 1.36% to reach ₹1249.65, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech are declining, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software is increasing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.98%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1347.85
|-12.55
|-0.92
|1696.5
|1048.0
|365761.35
|LTI Mindtree
|4655.0
|-36.9
|-0.79
|6442.65
|4418.0
|137864.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1249.65
|-17.25
|-1.36
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110289.88
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7785.7
|21.2
|0.27
|9021.4
|3418.0
|67480.22
|PB Fintech
|1291.55
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1400.0
|584.0
|57571.17
Tech Mahindra stock's low price today was ₹1243.2 and the high price was ₹1272.95.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1249.65 - a 1.36% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1267.58 , 1284.27 , 1296.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1238.63 , 1226.37 , 1209.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 3 PM today is 276.05% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1249.65, reflecting a decrease of -1.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a strong upward momentum, while a negative price trend with high trading volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of ₹1255.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1244.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1244.28 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1227.65
|10 Days
|1224.20
|20 Days
|1239.79
|50 Days
|1270.69
|100 Days
|1277.90
|300 Days
|1239.22
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 2 PM is 615.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1247.6, reflecting a decrease of -1.52%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1252.2 and a trough of 1243.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1246.37 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1240.83 and 1235.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1250.27
|Support 1
|1241.27
|Resistance 2
|1255.73
|Support 2
|1237.73
|Resistance 3
|1259.27
|Support 3
|1232.27
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 4.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|7
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|8
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|10
|12
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra by 1 PM is 1475.68% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1249.7, showing a decrease of -1.36%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 1261.25 and 1245.25 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1245.25 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1261.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1257.37
|Support 1
|1246.37
|Resistance 2
|1262.83
|Support 2
|1240.83
|Resistance 3
|1268.37
|Support 3
|1235.37
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential shift in the current trend towards a more neutral or bullish direction in the near future.
Tech Mahindra stock reached a high of ₹1272.95 and a low of ₹1246.3 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 12 AM has increased by 594.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1252.7, showing a decrease of -1.12%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1262.45 and a bottom of 1246.45 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1255.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1250.52 and 1247.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.25
|Support 1
|1245.25
|Resistance 2
|1269.85
|Support 2
|1237.85
|Resistance 3
|1277.25
|Support 3
|1229.25
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra by 11 AM is 227.02% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1250.7, showing a decrease of -1.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1265.08 and 1251.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1251.78 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1265.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1264.03
|Support 1
|1255.53
|Resistance 2
|1267.52
|Support 2
|1250.52
|Resistance 3
|1272.53
|Support 3
|1247.03
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1262.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1255.92 and ₹1276.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1255.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1276.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has dropped by 0.69% to reach ₹1258.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are also experiencing declines today. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1352.5
|-7.9
|-0.58
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367023.2
|LTI Mindtree
|4658.1
|-33.8
|-0.72
|6442.65
|4418.0
|137955.86
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.15
|-8.75
|-0.69
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111040.06
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7733.8
|-30.7
|-0.4
|9021.4
|3418.0
|67030.39
|PB Fintech
|1265.4
|-26.3
|-2.04
|1400.0
|584.0
|56405.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 3.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 10 AM is 42.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1257.85, a decrease of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1266.55 & a low of 1253.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1265.08
|Support 1
|1251.78
|Resistance 2
|1272.47
|Support 2
|1245.87
|Resistance 3
|1278.38
|Support 3
|1238.48
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 0.24% to reach ₹1263.85, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. LTI, Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and PB Fintech are seeing an increase. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.55% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1362.0
|1.6
|0.12
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369601.19
|LTI Mindtree
|4689.8
|-2.1
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138894.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1263.85
|-3.05
|-0.24
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111543.12
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7737.45
|-27.05
|-0.35
|9021.4
|3418.0
|67062.03
|PB Fintech
|1296.65
|4.95
|0.38
|1400.0
|584.0
|57798.51
A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in Tech Mahindra, indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1264 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1255.92 and ₹1276.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1255.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1276.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹1258.00. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 21.86% to ₹1258.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.85%
|3 Months
|-7.31%
|6 Months
|13.57%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|21.86%
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1276.77
|Support 1
|1255.92
|Resistance 2
|1285.98
|Support 2
|1244.28
|Resistance 3
|1297.62
|Support 3
|1235.07
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 0.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 32 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1274 & ₹1254 yesterday to end at ₹1261.95. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
