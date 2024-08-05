Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|12.67%
|YTD
|18.47%
|1 Year
|31.93%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.28
|Support 1
|1499.48
|Resistance 2
|1543.32
|Support 2
|1489.72
|Resistance 3
|1553.08
|Support 3
|1472.68
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1491.0, 1.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1532.35 & ₹1503.5 yesterday to end at ₹1510.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend