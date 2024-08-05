Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 1543.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1510.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months12.67%
YTD18.47%
1 Year31.93%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.28Support 11499.48
Resistance 21543.32Support 21489.72
Resistance 31553.08Support 31472.68
05 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1491.0, 1.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2396 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1543.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1532.35 & 1503.5 yesterday to end at 1510.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

