Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1425.2 and closed at ₹1510.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1483.1 and the low was ₹1425.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,443.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1568.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.85. On the BSE, the volume traded was 117,200 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 117 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1483.1 & ₹1425.2 yesterday to end at ₹1456.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.