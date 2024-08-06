Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.59 %. The stock closed at 1510.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1425.2 and closed at 1510.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1483.1 and the low was 1425.2. The market capitalization stood at 142,443.57 crore. The 52-week high was 1568.9 and the 52-week low was 1087.85. On the BSE, the volume traded was 117,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2440 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 117 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1510.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1483.1 & 1425.2 yesterday to end at 1456.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

