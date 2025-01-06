Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 1727.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1689.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1729.8 and closed slightly lower at 1727.65. The stock reached a high of 1729.8 and a low of 1682.1 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 165,361.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra has recorded a high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7, with a trading volume of 111,923 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1749.0, 3.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold6678
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1774 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1727.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1729.8 & 1682.1 yesterday to end at 1689.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.