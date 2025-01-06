Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1729.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹1727.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1729.8 and a low of ₹1682.1 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹165,361.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra has recorded a high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7, with a trading volume of 111,923 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1749.0, 3.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1729.8 & ₹1682.1 yesterday to end at ₹1689.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.