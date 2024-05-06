Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock sees gains in today's trading

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1268.1 and closed at ₹1266.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1272.95, while the low was ₹1243.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹122066.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1416 and ₹1021.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,141 shares traded.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 1 PM is 34.69% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1260.35, showing a decrease of 0.86%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 1267.17 and 1258.92 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1258.92 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1267.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.8
|Support 1
|1256.65
|Resistance 2
|1264.55
|Support 2
|1254.25
|Resistance 3
|1266.95
|Support 3
|1251.5
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Today, Tech Mahindra stock hit a low of ₹1245.65 and a high of ₹1265.45.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 12 AM is 33.95% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1261, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a crucial factor when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra's stock reached a peak of 1265.25 and a low of 1257.0 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 1260.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1267.17
|Support 1
|1258.92
|Resistance 2
|1270.33
|Support 2
|1253.83
|Resistance 3
|1275.42
|Support 3
|1250.67
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1250.68
|10 Days
|1224.99
|20 Days
|1240.24
|50 Days
|1268.42
|100 Days
|1278.66
|300 Days
|1239.83
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1259.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1238.63 and ₹1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM is down by 13.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1257, reflecting a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1264.62 and 1248.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1248.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1264.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.17
|Support 1
|1253.82
|Resistance 2
|1262.98
|Support 2
|1250.28
|Resistance 3
|1266.52
|Support 3
|1247.47
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1257.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1238.63 and ₹1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.59% to reach ₹1257, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PB Fintech is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.22% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1355.6
|7.8
|0.58
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367864.44
|LTI Mindtree
|4672.65
|18.2
|0.39
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138386.78
|Tech Mahindra
|1257.0
|7.35
|0.59
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110938.57
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7867.5
|86.45
|1.11
|9021.4
|3418.0
|68189.2
|PB Fintech
|1288.25
|-5.5
|-0.43
|1400.0
|584.0
|57424.07
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 1.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1259.4, down by 0.78%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1265.45 & a low of 1249.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1264.62
|Support 1
|1248.82
|Resistance 2
|1272.93
|Support 2
|1241.33
|Resistance 3
|1280.42
|Support 3
|1233.02
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 1.16% to reach ₹1264.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PB Fintech is witnessing a decline, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1363.0
|15.2
|1.13
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369872.55
|LTI Mindtree
|4720.0
|65.55
|1.41
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139789.11
|Tech Mahindra
|1264.2
|14.55
|1.16
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111574.01
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7853.35
|72.3
|0.93
|9021.4
|3418.0
|68066.56
|PB Fintech
|1268.8
|-24.95
|-1.93
|1400.0
|584.0
|56557.09
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1258.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1238.63 and ₹1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -0.32% and is currently trading at ₹1245.65. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 19.61%, reaching ₹1245.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.05%
|3 Months
|-8.82%
|6 Months
|10.36%
|YTD
|-1.74%
|1 Year
|19.61%
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1267.58
|Support 1
|1238.63
|Resistance 2
|1284.27
|Support 2
|1226.37
|Resistance 3
|1296.53
|Support 3
|1209.68
The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1272.95 & ₹1243.2 yesterday to end at ₹1266.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
