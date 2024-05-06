Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 1249.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1268.1 and closed at 1266.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1272.95, while the low was 1243.2. The market capitalization stood at 122066.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1416 and 1021.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,141 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -34.69% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 1 PM is 34.69% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1260.35, showing a decrease of 0.86%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 1267.17 and 1258.92 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1258.92 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1267.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11261.8Support 11256.65
Resistance 21264.55Support 21254.25
Resistance 31266.95Support 31251.5
06 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 1.23%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tech Mahindra stock hit a low of 1245.65 and a high of 1265.45.

06 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.95% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 12 AM is 33.95% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1261, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a crucial factor when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra's stock reached a peak of 1265.25 and a low of 1257.0 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 1260.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11267.17Support 11258.92
Resistance 21270.33Support 21253.83
Resistance 31275.42Support 31250.67
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1250.68
10 Days1224.99
20 Days1240.24
50 Days1268.42
100 Days1278.66
300 Days1239.83
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1259.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1249.65

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1259.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1238.63 and 1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.46% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM is down by 13.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1257, reflecting a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1264.62 and 1248.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1248.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1264.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.17Support 11253.82
Resistance 21262.98Support 21250.28
Resistance 31266.52Support 31247.47
06 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1257.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1249.65

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1257.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1238.63 and 1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.59% to reach 1257, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PB Fintech is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.22% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1355.67.80.581696.51048.0367864.44
LTI Mindtree4672.6518.20.396442.654418.0138386.78
Tech Mahindra1257.07.350.591416.01021.5110938.57
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7867.586.451.119021.43418.068189.2
PB Fintech1288.25-5.5-0.431400.0584.057424.07
06 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 3.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7567
    Hold881010
    Sell10121311
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.49% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 1.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1259.4, down by 0.78%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1265.45 & a low of 1249.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11264.62Support 11248.82
Resistance 21272.93Support 21241.33
Resistance 31280.42Support 31233.02
06 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 1.16% to reach 1264.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PB Fintech is witnessing a decline, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1363.015.21.131696.51048.0369872.55
LTI Mindtree4720.065.551.416442.654418.0139789.11
Tech Mahindra1264.214.551.161416.01021.5111574.01
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7853.3572.30.939021.43418.068066.56
PB Fintech1268.8-24.95-1.931400.0584.056557.09
06 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1258.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1249.65

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1258.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1238.63 and 1267.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1238.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1267.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -0.32% and is currently trading at 1245.65. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 19.61%, reaching 1245.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.05%
3 Months-8.82%
6 Months10.36%
YTD-1.74%
1 Year19.61%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11267.58Support 11238.63
Resistance 21284.27Support 21226.37
Resistance 31296.53Support 31209.68
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 3.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7567
    Hold881010
    Sell10121311
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2217 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1266.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1272.95 & 1243.2 yesterday to end at 1266.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.