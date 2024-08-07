Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 1456.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1480 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1457.1 and closed at 1456.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1502.5, while the low was 1457.1. The market capitalization stood at 144766.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1568.9, and the 52-week low was 1089. The BSE volume for the day was 25625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11501.6Support 11464.1
Resistance 21521.05Support 21446.05
Resistance 31539.1Support 31426.6
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1491.0, 0.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
07 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1691 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2483 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1665 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1456.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1502.5 & 1457.1 yesterday to end at 1480. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

