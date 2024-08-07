Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1457.1 and closed at ₹1456.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1502.5, while the low was ₹1457.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹144766.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1568.9, and the 52-week low was ₹1089. The BSE volume for the day was 25625 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.6
|Support 1
|1464.1
|Resistance 2
|1521.05
|Support 2
|1446.05
|Resistance 3
|1539.1
|Support 3
|1426.6
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1491.0, 0.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1665 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1502.5 & ₹1457.1 yesterday to end at ₹1480. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.