Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1689.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1685.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1690.05 and closed slightly lower at 1689.90. The stock reached a high of 1710.15 and a low of 1675.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 165,052.9 crore, Tech Mahindra's shares have a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 32,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11704.43Support 11668.13
Resistance 21726.02Support 21653.42
Resistance 31740.73Support 31631.83
07 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1749.0, 3.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold7678
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
07 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 978 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1760 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 945 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1689.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1710.15 & 1675.1 yesterday to end at 1685.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

