Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1690.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1689.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1710.15 and a low of ₹1675.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹165,052.9 crore, Tech Mahindra's shares have a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 32,425 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1704.43
|Support 1
|1668.13
|Resistance 2
|1726.02
|Support 2
|1653.42
|Resistance 3
|1740.73
|Support 3
|1631.83
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1749.0, 3.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 945 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1710.15 & ₹1675.1 yesterday to end at ₹1685.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.