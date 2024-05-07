Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1249.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1255 and closed at 1249.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1265.45 and a low of 1245.65. The market capitalization stood at 123,423.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1416, while the 52-week low was 1021.5. The BSE volume for the day was 34,962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881010
    Sell10101311
    Strong Sell2222
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1398 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2187 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1363 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1249.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1265.45 & 1245.65 yesterday to end at 1249.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.