Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1255 and closed at ₹1249.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1265.45 and a low of ₹1245.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹123,423.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1416, while the 52-week low was ₹1021.5. The BSE volume for the day was 34,962 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|13
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 36.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1363 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1265.45 & ₹1245.65 yesterday to end at ₹1249.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
