Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1483.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1509.95, reached a high of 1514.2, and a low of 1471 before closing at 1483.15. The market capitalization was recorded at 144688.43 crore with a 52-week high of 1568.9 and a 52-week low of 1089. The BSE volume for the day was 27268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17:06 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock price has decreased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 1467.50. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 22.25% to 1467.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.19%
3 Months5.86%
6 Months11.81%
YTD15.79%
1 Year22.25%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11501.13Support 11457.58
Resistance 21529.97Support 21442.87
Resistance 31544.68Support 31414.03
08 Aug 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1526.0, 3.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
08 Aug 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2581 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1483.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1514.2 & 1471 yesterday to end at 1479.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

