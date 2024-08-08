Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1509.95, reached a high of ₹1514.2, and a low of ₹1471 before closing at ₹1483.15. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹144688.43 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1568.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1089. The BSE volume for the day was 27268 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock price has decreased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1467.50. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 22.25% to ₹1467.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.19%
|3 Months
|5.86%
|6 Months
|11.81%
|YTD
|15.79%
|1 Year
|22.25%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.13
|Support 1
|1457.58
|Resistance 2
|1529.97
|Support 2
|1442.87
|Resistance 3
|1544.68
|Support 3
|1414.03
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1526.0, 3.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1514.2 & ₹1471 yesterday to end at ₹1479.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.