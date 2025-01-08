Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1690.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1685.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1704.25 and dipped to a low of ₹1662.5. With a market capitalization of ₹163,570 crore, Tech Mahindra's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 44,871 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1654.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1654.33 and ₹1697.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1654.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1697.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹1670.00. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 35.98%, reaching ₹1670.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, now standing at 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|7.09%
|6 Months
|14.01%
|YTD
|-2.05%
|1 Year
|35.98%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1697.83
|Support 1
|1654.33
|Resistance 2
|1723.17
|Support 2
|1636.17
|Resistance 3
|1741.33
|Support 3
|1610.83
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 4.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1350 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1773 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1305 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1685.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1704.25 & ₹1662.5 yesterday to end at ₹1669.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.