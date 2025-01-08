Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1669.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1654.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1690.25 and closed slightly lower at 1685.7. The stock reached a high of 1704.25 and dipped to a low of 1662.5. With a market capitalization of 163,570 crore, Tech Mahindra's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 44,871 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1654.35, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1669.9

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1654.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1654.33 and 1697.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1654.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1697.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at 1670.00. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 35.98%, reaching 1670.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, now standing at 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months7.09%
6 Months14.01%
YTD-2.05%
1 Year35.98%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11697.83Support 11654.33
Resistance 21723.17Support 21636.17
Resistance 31741.33Support 31610.83
08 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1750.0, 4.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold7678
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
08 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1350 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1773 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1305 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1685.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1704.25 & 1662.5 yesterday to end at 1669.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

