Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1266.65, reached a high of ₹1294.5, and a low of ₹1256.85, before closing at ₹1262.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,222.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1416 and a 52-week low of ₹1034.15. The BSE volume for the day was 111,056 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.1
|Support 1
|1267.2
|Resistance 2
|1318.9
|Support 2
|1243.1
|Resistance 3
|1343.0
|Support 3
|1229.3
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|13
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 12.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1294.5 & ₹1256.85 yesterday to end at ₹1262.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
