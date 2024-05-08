Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 1262.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1266.65, reached a high of 1294.5, and a low of 1256.85, before closing at 1262.3. The market capitalization stood at 126,222.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 1416 and a 52-week low of 1034.15. The BSE volume for the day was 111,056 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 May, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-7-may-2024-hindustan-unilever-tech-mahindra-bajaj-auto-power-grid-corporation-of-india-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715077995765.html

08 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.1Support 11267.2
Resistance 21318.9Support 21243.1
Resistance 31343.0Support 31229.3
08 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881010
    Sell10101311
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2183 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1262.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1294.5 & 1256.85 yesterday to end at 1262.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.