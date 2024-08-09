Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1473.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1467.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1472.95 and closed at 1473.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1488.15, and the low was 1462.2. The market capitalization stands at 143519.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1568.9 and 1089 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume for the day was 30283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1526.0, 4.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2657 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 30 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1473.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1488.15 & 1462.2 yesterday to end at 1467.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

