Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1472.95 and closed at ₹1473.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1488.15, and the low was ₹1462.2. The market capitalization stands at 143519.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1568.9 and ₹1089 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume for the day was 30283 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1526.0, 4.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 30 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1488.15 & ₹1462.2 yesterday to end at ₹1467.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.