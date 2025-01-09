Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1670 and closed slightly lower at ₹1669.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1670 and a low of ₹1633.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹162,845.7 crore, Tech Mahindra's shares traded 11,269 times on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year reflects a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 4.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 673 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1670 & ₹1633.95 yesterday to end at ₹1668.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.