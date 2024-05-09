Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock closed at ₹1292.2 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1295. The high for the day was ₹1299.95, while the low was ₹1281. The market capitalization stands at ₹125758.35 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1416 and ₹1034.15, respectively. The BSE volume was 44608 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 37.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1332 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1299.95 & ₹1281 yesterday to end at ₹1292.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
