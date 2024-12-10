Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1775 and closed at ₹1777.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1776.8 and a low of ₹1757.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹173,997.8 crore, Tech Mahindra's 52-week performance shows a high of ₹1800 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 12,035 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1775.23 and 1761.68 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1761.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1775.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1769.1
|Support 1
|1762.3
|Resistance 2
|1772.85
|Support 2
|1759.25
|Resistance 3
|1775.9
|Support 3
|1755.5
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1776.8 & ₹1757.3 yesterday to end at ₹1763. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend