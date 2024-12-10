Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1777.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1763 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1775 and closed at 1777.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1776.8 and a low of 1757.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 173,997.8 crore, Tech Mahindra's 52-week performance shows a high of 1800 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 12,035 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1775.23 and 1761.68 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1761.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1775.23. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11769.1Support 11762.3
Resistance 21772.85Support 21759.25
Resistance 31775.9Support 31755.5
10 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1777.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1776.8 & 1757.3 yesterday to end at 1763. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

