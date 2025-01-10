Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1663.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1645.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1570 and closed at 1663.65, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of 1669.7 and maintained a low of 1570. With a market capitalization of approximately 161,093.67 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1807.4, while the low is 1163.7, with a trading volume of 10,036 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11659.98Support 11629.83
Resistance 21679.82Support 21619.52
Resistance 31690.13Support 31599.68
10 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1750.0, 6.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold7668
    Sell99910
    Strong Sell3332
10 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 784 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1696 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 774 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1663.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1669.7 & 1570 yesterday to end at 1645.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

