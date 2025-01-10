Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1570 and closed at ₹1663.65, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1669.7 and maintained a low of ₹1570. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹161,093.67 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1807.4, while the low is ₹1163.7, with a trading volume of 10,036 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1659.98
|Support 1
|1629.83
|Resistance 2
|1679.82
|Support 2
|1619.52
|Resistance 3
|1690.13
|Support 3
|1599.68
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 6.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 774 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1669.7 & ₹1570 yesterday to end at ₹1645.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.