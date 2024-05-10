Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock price remained unchanged from the open to the close at ₹1286.6. The high for the day was also at ₹1286.6, while the low was at ₹1261.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹123775.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1416 and ₹1034.15 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 58364 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1281.47
|Support 1
|1256.97
|Resistance 2
|1295.93
|Support 2
|1246.93
|Resistance 3
|1305.97
|Support 3
|1232.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 8.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1286.6 & ₹1261.75 yesterday to end at ₹1286.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
