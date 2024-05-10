Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 1286.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock price remained unchanged from the open to the close at 1286.6. The high for the day was also at 1286.6, while the low was at 1261.75. The market capitalization stood at 123775.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1416 and 1034.15 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 58364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11281.47Support 11256.97
Resistance 21295.93Support 21246.93
Resistance 31305.97Support 31232.47
10 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2292 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

10 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1286.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1286.6 & 1261.75 yesterday to end at 1286.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

