Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1775 and closed at ₹1777.55, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1776.8 and a low of ₹1753.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹172,598.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1800 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 19,707 shares for Tech Mahindra.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1775.97
|Support 1
|1752.27
|Resistance 2
|1788.33
|Support 2
|1740.93
|Resistance 3
|1799.67
|Support 3
|1728.57
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|8
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1625 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1776.8 & ₹1753.6 yesterday to end at ₹1761.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend