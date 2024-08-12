Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 1466.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1506.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1477.55 and closed at 1466.45. The stock reached a high of 1509 and a low of 1477.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 147368.57 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra's stock has seen a high of 1568.9 and a low of 1089. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 68,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.32Support 11488.62
Resistance 21527.63Support 21470.23
Resistance 31546.02Support 31459.92
12 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy991011
Buy101097
Hold8878
Sell10101110
Strong Sell2222
12 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1589 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2664 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1521 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1466.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1509 & 1477.55 yesterday to end at 1506.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

