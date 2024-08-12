Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1477.55 and closed at ₹1466.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1509 and a low of ₹1477.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹147368.57 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra's stock has seen a high of ₹1568.9 and a low of ₹1089. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 68,138 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.32
|Support 1
|1488.62
|Resistance 2
|1527.63
|Support 2
|1470.23
|Resistance 3
|1546.02
|Support 3
|1459.92
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1521 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509 & ₹1477.55 yesterday to end at ₹1506.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend