Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1763.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1754.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1755.7 and closed higher at 1763.5, marking a positive movement. The stock hit a high of 1769.5 and a low of 1750.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 172,524.9 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance remains strong, trading significantly above its 52-week low of 1163.7, though still below the 52-week high of 1800. The BSE volume recorded was 81,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1763.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1769.5 & 1750.2 yesterday to end at 1754.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.