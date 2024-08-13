Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1505 and closed slightly higher at ₹1506.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1525 and a low of ₹1489.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹147256.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tech Mahindra are ₹1568.9 and ₹1089, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,912 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's share price has dropped by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1511.60. Over the past year, the share price has increased by 23.93% to ₹1511.60. In the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|9.5%
|6 Months
|14.69%
|YTD
|18.85%
|1 Year
|23.93%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1529.83
|Support 1
|1494.73
|Resistance 2
|1544.72
|Support 2
|1474.52
|Resistance 3
|1564.93
|Support 3
|1459.63
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1526.0, 1.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1809 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1525 & ₹1489.5 yesterday to end at ₹1505.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.