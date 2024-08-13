Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1506.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1505 and closed slightly higher at 1506.6. The stock reached a high of 1525 and a low of 1489.5. The market capitalization stood at 147256.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tech Mahindra are 1568.9 and 1089, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's share price has dropped by 0.07%, currently trading at 1511.60. Over the past year, the share price has increased by 23.93% to 1511.60. In the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months9.5%
6 Months14.69%
YTD18.85%
1 Year23.93%
13 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11529.83Support 11494.73
Resistance 21544.72Support 21474.52
Resistance 31564.93Support 31459.63
13 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1526.0, 1.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1845 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2527 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1809 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1506.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1525 & 1489.5 yesterday to end at 1505.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

