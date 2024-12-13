Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1770.25 and closed at ₹1760.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1763.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹175,147.8 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1800 and above its 52-week low of ₹1163.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1810.92
|Support 1
|1764.27
|Resistance 2
|1832.63
|Support 2
|1739.33
|Resistance 3
|1857.57
|Support 3
|1717.62
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 3.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|8
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1807.4 & ₹1763.35 yesterday to end at ₹1789.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend