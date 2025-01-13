Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 1643.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1703 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1650.3 and closed at 1643.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1713.45 and a low of 1642. The company's market capitalization stood at 166,687.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7, with a trading volume of 72,495 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11734.67Support 11656.97
Resistance 21763.18Support 21607.78
Resistance 31812.37Support 31579.27
13 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1750.0, 2.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold7668
    Sell99910
    Strong Sell3332
13 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1654 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1643.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1713.45 & 1642 yesterday to end at 1703. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

