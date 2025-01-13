Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1650.3 and closed at ₹1643.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1713.45 and a low of ₹1642. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹166,687.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7, with a trading volume of 72,495 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1734.67
|Support 1
|1656.97
|Resistance 2
|1763.18
|Support 2
|1607.78
|Resistance 3
|1812.37
|Support 3
|1579.27
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 2.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1713.45 & ₹1642 yesterday to end at ₹1703. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend