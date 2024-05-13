Active Stocks
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Market Trading

7 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1265.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1257.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at 1267.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1272.95, while the low was 1248.35. The market capitalization stood at 123,311.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1416 and 1034.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 89,760 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:45:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:38:43 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1257.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1265.1

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1257.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1250.63 and 1275.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1250.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1275.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:16:36 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at 1258.55. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have increased by 21.11% to 1258.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months-4.98%
6 Months11.09%
YTD-0.65%
1 Year21.11%
13 May 2024, 08:48:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11275.58Support 11250.63
Resistance 21286.87Support 21236.97
Resistance 31300.53Support 31225.68
13 May 2024, 08:35:00 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1411 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2300 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1322 k & BSE volume was 89 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1267.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1272.95 & 1248.35 yesterday to end at 1267.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

