Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Market Trading

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at ₹1267.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1272.95, while the low was ₹1248.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹123,311.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1416 and ₹1034.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 89,760 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1257.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1250.63 and ₹1275.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1250.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1275.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1258.55. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have increased by 21.11% to ₹1258.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-4.98%
|6 Months
|11.09%
|YTD
|-0.65%
|1 Year
|21.11%
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1275.58
|Support 1
|1250.63
|Resistance 2
|1286.87
|Support 2
|1236.97
|Resistance 3
|1300.53
|Support 3
|1225.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 38.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1322 k & BSE volume was 89 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1272.95 & ₹1248.35 yesterday to end at ₹1267.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.
