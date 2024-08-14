Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1512.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹1512.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1523.1 and a low of ₹1495.45. With a market capitalization of ₹146,982.2 crore, Tech Mahindra's 52-week range spans from ₹1089 to ₹1568.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 26,138 shares for the day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 580 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1523.1 & ₹1495.45 yesterday to end at ₹1502.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.