Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1703.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹1705.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1703.7 and a low of ₹1650 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹166,941.9 crore. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra has seen a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7, with a trading volume of 45,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1401 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1703.7 & ₹1650 yesterday to end at ₹1656.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.