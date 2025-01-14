Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 1705.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1703.7 and closed slightly higher at 1705.35. The stock reached a high of 1703.7 and a low of 1650 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 166,941.9 crore. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra has seen a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7, with a trading volume of 45,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1446 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1648 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1401 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1705.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1703.7 & 1650 yesterday to end at 1656.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

