Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:55:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.75 0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.75 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.80 0.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Slides as Markets Turn Bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Slides as Markets Turn Bearish

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1262.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1265 and closed slightly higher at 1265.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1265.2, while the low was 1249.55. The market capitalization stood at 123,213.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1416 and 1034.15 respectively. The stock saw a BSE volume of 41,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:48:33 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.64% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 36.64% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1256.5, showing a decrease of -0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:39:10 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1264.55 & a low of 1254.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11261.87Support 11252.12
Resistance 21268.08Support 21248.58
Resistance 31271.62Support 31242.37
14 May 2024, 10:17:06 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price decreased by 0.07% to reach 1261.35, while its peers showed mixed performance. Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech are trending upward. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1314.82.250.171696.51063.0356792.69
LTI Mindtree4620.9525.550.566442.654565.0136855.61
Tech Mahindra1261.35-0.85-0.071416.01039.2111322.48
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7723.0-21.85-0.289021.43501.2566936.79
PB Fintech1279.7533.252.671400.0587.7557404.75
14 May 2024, 09:41:19 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:33:17 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1259.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1262.2

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1259.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1253.82 and 1270.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1253.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1270.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24:14 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.42% today, reaching 1267.50. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 20.61% to also reach 1267.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-6.54%
6 Months11.55%
YTD-0.83%
1 Year20.61%
14 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11270.12Support 11253.82
Resistance 21276.38Support 21243.78
Resistance 31286.42Support 31237.52
14 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 3.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2218 k

The trading volume yesterday was 71.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 593 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1265.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1265.2 & 1249.55 yesterday to end at 1265.1. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue