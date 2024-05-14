Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Slides as Markets Turn Bearish

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1265 and closed slightly higher at ₹1265.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1265.2, while the low was ₹1249.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹123,213.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1416 and ₹1034.15 respectively. The stock saw a BSE volume of 41,404 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.64% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 36.64% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1256.5, showing a decrease of -0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1264.55 & a low of 1254.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.87
|Support 1
|1252.12
|Resistance 2
|1268.08
|Support 2
|1248.58
|Resistance 3
|1271.62
|Support 3
|1242.37
Tech Mahindra Live Updates
Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price decreased by 0.07% to reach ₹1261.35, while its peers showed mixed performance. Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech are trending upward. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1314.8
|2.25
|0.17
|1696.5
|1063.0
|356792.69
|LTI Mindtree
|4620.95
|25.55
|0.56
|6442.65
|4565.0
|136855.61
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.35
|-0.85
|-0.07
|1416.0
|1039.2
|111322.48
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7723.0
|-21.85
|-0.28
|9021.4
|3501.25
|66936.79
|PB Fintech
|1279.75
|33.25
|2.67
|1400.0
|587.75
|57404.75
Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1259.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1262.2
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1259.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1253.82 and ₹1270.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1253.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1270.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.42% today, reaching ₹1267.50. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 20.61% to also reach ₹1267.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-6.54%
|6 Months
|11.55%
|YTD
|-0.83%
|1 Year
|20.61%
Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1270.12
|Support 1
|1253.82
|Resistance 2
|1276.38
|Support 2
|1243.78
|Resistance 3
|1286.42
|Support 3
|1237.52
Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 3.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2218 k
The trading volume yesterday was 71.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 593 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1265.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1265.2 & ₹1249.55 yesterday to end at ₹1265.1. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.
