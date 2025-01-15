Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1657.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1656.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1669.70 and a low of ₹1621.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹162,444.4 crore, Tech Mahindra has a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70. The BSE volume recorded was 96,326 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1670.63
|Support 1
|1621.48
|Resistance 2
|1695.12
|Support 2
|1596.82
|Resistance 3
|1719.78
|Support 3
|1572.33
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1669.7 & ₹1621.3 yesterday to end at ₹1648.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.