Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1276, up 0.04% from yesterday's 1275.45

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1275.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1276 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at 1262.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1284 and the low was 1254.8. The market capitalization stood at 124,601.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416 and the 52-week low is 1039.2. On the BSE, the trading volume was 32,929 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's Return on Equity (ROE) was 8.64% in the last fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) of 7.65%. Analysts predict the ROE to be 9.94% in the current fiscal year and 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.

15 May 2024, 07:02 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has experienced a decrease in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. Predictions indicate a potential decrease in revenue of -5.55% and profit of -32.32% for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 1276, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech, among others, are seeing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1333.5512.750.971696.51063.0361880.81
LTI Mindtree4641.05.350.126442.654565.0137449.42
Tech Mahindra1276.00.550.041416.01039.2112615.44
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7752.8-74.45-0.959021.43501.2567195.07
PB Fintech1273.3544.353.611400.0587.7557117.67
15 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1265.6 and a high of 1282.6 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 1.65%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1276, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at 1276 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1283.73 , 1292.32 , 1301.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1265.78 , 1256.42 , 1247.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -22.91% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 3 PM is 22.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1276, a decrease of 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1275.35, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1275.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1257.9 and 1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1274.72
10 Days1270.32
20 Days1245.55
50 Days1264.05
100 Days1281.51
300 Days1242.44
15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

15 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -24.88% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra till 2 PM is 24.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1275.1, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1277.33 and 1274.28 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1274.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 1277.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.85Support 11271.4
Resistance 21280.65Support 21267.75
Resistance 31284.3Support 31264.95
15 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1276.1, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1276.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1257.9 and 1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -25.57% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded up to 1 PM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1273.25, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1279.9 and 1272.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1272.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1279.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.33Support 11274.28
Resistance 21278.57Support 21272.47
Resistance 31280.38Support 31271.23
15 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's today's low price was 1265.6 and the high price was 1282.6.

15 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.26% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is 21.26% lower compared to yesterday, while the price was at 1275.85, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a significant factor alongside price in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1277.53 and 1266.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1266.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1277.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11279.9Support 11272.15
Resistance 21283.25Support 21267.75
Resistance 31287.65Support 31264.4
15 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1274.72
10 Days1270.32
20 Days1245.55
50 Days1264.05
100 Days1281.51
300 Days1242.44
15 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1275.8, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1275.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1257.9 and 1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.26% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 11 AM is 37.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1275, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1277.98 and 1263.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1263.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1277.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.53Support 11266.93
Resistance 21282.17Support 21260.97
Resistance 31288.13Support 31256.33
15 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1274.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1274.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1257.9 and 1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra is currently trading 0.01% lower at 1275.35, while its peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down 0.11% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1332.7511.950.91696.51063.0361663.72
LTI Mindtree4653.8518.20.396442.654565.0137829.99
Tech Mahindra1275.35-0.1-0.011416.01039.2112558.07
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7902.575.250.969021.43501.2568492.55
PB Fintech1275.0546.053.751400.0587.7557193.92
15 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -33.85% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 33.85% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1269.3, down by 0.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1282.6 & a low of 1268.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.98Support 11263.43
Resistance 21287.57Support 21258.47
Resistance 31292.53Support 31248.88
15 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.28% to reach 1279, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.17% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1328.057.250.551696.51063.0360388.29
LTI Mindtree4665.029.350.636442.654565.0138160.21
Tech Mahindra1279.03.550.281416.01039.2112880.21
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7860.8533.60.439021.43501.2568131.56
PB Fintech1293.564.55.251400.0587.7558021.52
15 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1280, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1280 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1257.9 and 1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 1276.85. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has risen by 19.83% to 1276.85. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed by 20.76% to 22255.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-6.02%
6 Months12.74%
YTD0.22%
1 Year19.83%
15 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11287.8Support 11257.9
Resistance 21300.85Support 21241.05
Resistance 31317.7Support 31228.0
15 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1418 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2123 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1386 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1262.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1284 & 1254.8 yesterday to end at 1262.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

