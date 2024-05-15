Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1276, up 0.04% from yesterday's 1275.45

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at ₹1262.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1284 and the low was ₹1254.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,601.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.2. On the BSE, the trading volume was 32,929 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's Return on Equity (ROE) was 8.64% in the last fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) of 7.65%. Analysts predict the ROE to be 9.94% in the current fiscal year and 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has experienced a decrease in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. Predictions indicate a potential decrease in revenue of -5.55% and profit of -32.32% for the fourth quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 1.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹1276, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech, among others, are seeing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1333.55
|12.75
|0.97
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361880.81
|LTI Mindtree
|4641.0
|5.35
|0.12
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137449.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1276.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112615.44
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7752.8
|-74.45
|-0.95
|9021.4
|3501.25
|67195.07
|PB Fintech
|1273.35
|44.35
|3.61
|1400.0
|587.75
|57117.67
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1265.6 and a high of ₹1282.6 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1276 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1283.73 , 1292.32 , 1301.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1265.78 , 1256.42 , 1247.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 3 PM is 22.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1276, a decrease of 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1275.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1257.9 and ₹1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1274.72
|10 Days
|1270.32
|20 Days
|1245.55
|50 Days
|1264.05
|100 Days
|1281.51
|300 Days
|1242.44
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra till 2 PM is 24.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1275.1, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1277.33 and 1274.28 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1274.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 1277.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.85
|Support 1
|1271.4
|Resistance 2
|1280.65
|Support 2
|1267.75
|Resistance 3
|1284.3
|Support 3
|1264.95
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1276.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1257.9 and ₹1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded up to 1 PM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1273.25, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1279.9 and 1272.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1272.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1279.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.33
|Support 1
|1274.28
|Resistance 2
|1278.57
|Support 2
|1272.47
|Resistance 3
|1280.38
|Support 3
|1271.23
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's today's low price was ₹1265.6 and the high price was ₹1282.6.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is 21.26% lower compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹1275.85, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a significant factor alongside price in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1277.53 and 1266.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1266.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1277.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1279.9
|Support 1
|1272.15
|Resistance 2
|1283.25
|Support 2
|1267.75
|Resistance 3
|1287.65
|Support 3
|1264.4
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1275.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1257.9 and ₹1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 11 AM is 37.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1275, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1277.98 and 1263.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1263.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1277.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.53
|Support 1
|1266.93
|Resistance 2
|1282.17
|Support 2
|1260.97
|Resistance 3
|1288.13
|Support 3
|1256.33
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1274.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1257.9 and ₹1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra is currently trading 0.01% lower at ₹1275.35, while its peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down 0.11% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1332.75
|11.95
|0.9
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361663.72
|LTI Mindtree
|4653.85
|18.2
|0.39
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137829.99
|Tech Mahindra
|1275.35
|-0.1
|-0.01
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112558.07
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7902.5
|75.25
|0.96
|9021.4
|3501.25
|68492.55
|PB Fintech
|1275.05
|46.05
|3.75
|1400.0
|587.75
|57193.92
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 33.85% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1269.3, down by 0.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1282.6 & a low of 1268.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.98
|Support 1
|1263.43
|Resistance 2
|1287.57
|Support 2
|1258.47
|Resistance 3
|1292.53
|Support 3
|1248.88
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.28% to reach ₹1279, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.17% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1328.05
|7.25
|0.55
|1696.5
|1063.0
|360388.29
|LTI Mindtree
|4665.0
|29.35
|0.63
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138160.21
|Tech Mahindra
|1279.0
|3.55
|0.28
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112880.21
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7860.85
|33.6
|0.43
|9021.4
|3501.25
|68131.56
|PB Fintech
|1293.5
|64.5
|5.25
|1400.0
|587.75
|58021.52
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1280 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1257.9 and ₹1287.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1257.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1287.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1276.85. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has risen by 19.83% to ₹1276.85. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed by 20.76% to 22255.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-6.02%
|6 Months
|12.74%
|YTD
|0.22%
|1 Year
|19.83%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1287.8
|Support 1
|1257.9
|Resistance 2
|1300.85
|Support 2
|1241.05
|Resistance 3
|1317.7
|Support 3
|1228.0
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1386 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1284 & ₹1254.8 yesterday to end at ₹1262.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
