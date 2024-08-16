Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 1523.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1510 and closed at 1502.65. The stock reached a high of 1529.25 and a low of 1510. The company has a market capitalization of 149060.78 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra's stock has ranged between a high of 1568.9 and a low of 1089. The BSE volume for the day was 47,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30:14 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1555, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1523.9

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1534.23 & second resistance of 1544.07 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1558.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1558.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15:14 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at 1536.00. Over the past year, the price of Tech Mahindra shares has risen by 24.98% to 1536.00. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has grown by 24.04% to 24143.75.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months10.36%
6 Months17.91%
YTD19.78%
1 Year24.98%
16 Aug 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11534.23Support 11509.78
Resistance 21544.07Support 21495.17
Resistance 31558.68Support 31485.33
16 Aug 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1526.0, 0.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy101097
    Hold8878
    Sell10101110
    Strong Sell2222
16 Aug 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2488 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 47 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1502.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1529.25 & 1510 yesterday to end at 1523.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

