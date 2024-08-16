Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1510 and closed at ₹1502.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1529.25 and a low of ₹1510. The company has a market capitalization of ₹149060.78 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tech Mahindra's stock has ranged between a high of ₹1568.9 and a low of ₹1089. The BSE volume for the day was 47,733 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1534.23 & second resistance of ₹1544.07 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1558.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1558.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹1536.00. Over the past year, the price of Tech Mahindra shares has risen by 24.98% to ₹1536.00. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has grown by 24.04% to 24143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|10.36%
|6 Months
|17.91%
|YTD
|19.78%
|1 Year
|24.98%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1534.23
|Support 1
|1509.78
|Resistance 2
|1544.07
|Support 2
|1495.17
|Resistance 3
|1558.68
|Support 3
|1485.33
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1526.0, 0.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 47 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1529.25 & ₹1510 yesterday to end at ₹1523.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend