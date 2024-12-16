Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1789.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1789.7 and closed slightly higher at 1789.75. The stock reached a high of 1804 and a low of 1761 during the day. With a market capitalization of 175,813.3 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week high of 1807.4 and significantly above its low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 77,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11814.47Support 11770.87
Resistance 21831.33Support 21744.13
Resistance 31858.07Support 31727.27
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 4.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6779
    Sell98810
    Strong Sell3332
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1581 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1973 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1503 k & BSE volume was 77 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1789.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1804 & 1761 yesterday to end at 1800.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

