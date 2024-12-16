Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1789.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹1789.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1804 and a low of ₹1761 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹175,813.3 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and significantly above its low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 77,919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1814.47
|Support 1
|1770.87
|Resistance 2
|1831.33
|Support 2
|1744.13
|Resistance 3
|1858.07
|Support 3
|1727.27
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 4.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|8
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1503 k & BSE volume was 77 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804 & ₹1761 yesterday to end at ₹1800.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend