Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1655.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1647.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1678.85 and a low of ₹1651 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹164,039.80 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite being below its 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and above its low of ₹1163.70. The BSE volume recorded was 13,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at ₹1694.55. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's stock has appreciated by 26.93%, reaching ₹1694.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, standing at 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|7.23%
|6 Months
|10.54%
|YTD
|-1.77%
|1 Year
|26.93%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1685.88
|Support 1
|1657.03
|Resistance 2
|1696.87
|Support 2
|1639.17
|Resistance 3
|1714.73
|Support 3
|1628.18
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1750.0, 4.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1721 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1647.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1678.85 & ₹1651 yesterday to end at ₹1673.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.