Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1647.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1673.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1655.05 and closed slightly lower at 1647.25. The stock reached a high of 1678.85 and a low of 1651 during the session. With a market capitalization of 164,039.80 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite being below its 52-week high of 1807.40 and above its low of 1163.70. The BSE volume recorded was 13,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at 1694.55. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's stock has appreciated by 26.93%, reaching 1694.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, standing at 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months7.23%
6 Months10.54%
YTD-1.77%
1 Year26.93%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11685.88Support 11657.03
Resistance 21696.87Support 21639.17
Resistance 31714.73Support 31628.18
16 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1750.0, 4.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141412
    Hold7768
    Sell9999
    Strong Sell3332
16 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1721 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1647.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1678.85 & 1651 yesterday to end at 1673.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

