Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1304.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 1274.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1304.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights Premium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1276.3 and closed at 1275.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1282.6 and the low was 1265.6. The market capitalization stands at 124,655.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416 and the 52-week low is 1039.2. The BSE volume for the day was 86,039 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:01:07 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35:18 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's return on equity (ROE) was 8.64% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 7.65%. Analysts predict the ROE to reach 9.94% in the current fiscal year and increase to 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:00:04 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has seen a decrease in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 crore, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -5.55% growth in revenue and a -32.32% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:38:16 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:00:51 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 2.66% to reach 1308.55, in line with the performance of its industry peers, including HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1347.9514.41.081696.51063.0365788.49
LTI Mindtree4768.45118.32.546442.654565.0141224.02
Tech Mahindra1308.5533.952.661416.01039.2115488.19
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7849.276.30.989021.43501.2568030.59
PB Fintech1337.063.655.01400.0587.7559972.77
16 May 2024, 05:38:58 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1275.05 and a high of 1312 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:38:30 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.44%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:49:11 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 361.98% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 3 PM is 361.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1304.45, showing a 2.34% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:48:02 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1304.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at 1304.45 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1320.5 , 1331.1 , 1350.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1290.3 , 1270.7 , 1260.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:38:13 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:13:06 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1306, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1306 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1301.68. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 02:57:49 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:48:04 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 409.68% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 2 PM is 409.68% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1299.35, up by 1.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, while a negative price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:34:31 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1296.0 and a low of 1288.5 in the last trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1297.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11298.07Support 11290.57
Resistance 21300.78Support 21285.78
Resistance 31305.57Support 31283.07
16 May 2024, 02:16:03 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:09:04 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1291.8, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47:15 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 524.40% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 1 PM has increased by 524.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1291.05, up by 1.29%. Volume traded is a critical factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price decline.

16 May 2024, 01:38:40 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 1305.7 and 1287.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1287.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1305.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.15Support 11290.7
Resistance 21300.4Support 21287.5
Resistance 31303.6Support 31284.25
16 May 2024, 01:18:36 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.59%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, making it advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:03:15 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1275.05 and a high of 1311.25 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:51:31 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 628.01% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded up to 12 AM has increased by 628.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1294.65, reflecting a 1.57% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:35:13 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1300.98 and 1287.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1287.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1300.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.7Support 11287.85
Resistance 21317.4Support 21281.7
Resistance 31323.55Support 31270.0
16 May 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 12:15:49 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1307, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1307 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1301.68. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:51:25 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 725.12% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM has surged by 725.12% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at 1301, showing a 2.07% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37:17 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1301.67 and 1283.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1283.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1301.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11300.98Support 11287.93
Resistance 21308.37Support 21282.27
Resistance 31314.03Support 31274.88
16 May 2024, 11:28:52 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1290.75, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 1.83% to reach 1297.9, following the upward trend of its industry peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced slight declines of -0.11% and -0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1344.5511.00.821696.51063.0364865.84
LTI Mindtree4699.048.851.056442.654565.0139167.17
Tech Mahindra1297.923.31.831416.01039.2114548.26
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7887.0114.11.479021.43501.2568358.21
PB Fintech1278.04.650.371400.0587.7557326.25
16 May 2024, 11:06:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:53:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 736.77% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 736.77% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1300.65, reflecting a 2.04% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:38:26 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1307.15 & a low of 1288.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11301.67Support 11283.12
Resistance 21313.68Support 21276.58
Resistance 31320.22Support 31264.57
16 May 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:57:18 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 1.39% to reach 1292.3, following a similar trend among its industry peers. Companies like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are also experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1355.7522.21.661696.51063.0367905.15
LTI Mindtree4711.361.151.326442.654565.0139531.45
Tech Mahindra1292.317.71.391416.01039.2114054.02
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7947.9175.02.259021.43501.2568886.04
PB Fintech1290.0516.71.311400.0587.7557866.77
16 May 2024, 09:43:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.46%; Futures open interest increased by 1.63%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:39:31 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1291.9, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:25:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 2.22% and is currently trading at 1302.95. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 20.55%, reaching 1302.95. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months-3.0%
6 Months8.58%
YTD0.15%
1 Year20.55%
16 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11283.73Support 11265.78
Resistance 21292.32Support 21256.42
Resistance 31301.68Support 31247.83
16 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:20:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1094 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2057 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 86 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06:19 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1275.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1282.6 & 1265.6 yesterday to end at 1275.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

