Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1304.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's 1274.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1276.3 and closed at ₹1275.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1282.6 and the low was ₹1265.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹124,655.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.2. The BSE volume for the day was 86,039 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's return on equity (ROE) was 8.64% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 7.65%. Analysts predict the ROE to reach 9.94% in the current fiscal year and increase to 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has seen a decrease in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 crore, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -5.55% growth in revenue and a -32.32% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 2.66% to reach ₹1308.55, in line with the performance of its industry peers, including HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1347.95
|14.4
|1.08
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365788.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4768.45
|118.3
|2.54
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141224.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1308.55
|33.95
|2.66
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115488.19
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7849.2
|76.3
|0.98
|9021.4
|3501.25
|68030.59
|PB Fintech
|1337.0
|63.65
|5.0
|1400.0
|587.75
|59972.77
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1275.05 and a high of ₹1312 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 3 PM is 361.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1304.45, showing a 2.34% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1304.45 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1320.5 , 1331.1 , 1350.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1290.3 , 1270.7 , 1260.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1306 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1301.68. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1271.37
|10 Days
|1268.99
|20 Days
|1246.05
|50 Days
|1263.62
|100 Days
|1282.00
|300 Days
|1242.59
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 2 PM is 409.68% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1299.35, up by 1.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, while a negative price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1296.0 and a low of 1288.5 in the last trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1297.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1298.07
|Support 1
|1290.57
|Resistance 2
|1300.78
|Support 2
|1285.78
|Resistance 3
|1305.57
|Support 3
|1283.07
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 1 PM has increased by 524.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1291.05, up by 1.29%. Volume traded is a critical factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price decline.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 1305.7 and 1287.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1287.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1305.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.15
|Support 1
|1290.7
|Resistance 2
|1300.4
|Support 2
|1287.5
|Resistance 3
|1303.6
|Support 3
|1284.25
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, making it advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1275.05 and a high of ₹1311.25 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded up to 12 AM has increased by 628.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1294.65, reflecting a 1.57% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1300.98 and 1287.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1287.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1300.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.7
|Support 1
|1287.85
|Resistance 2
|1317.4
|Support 2
|1281.7
|Resistance 3
|1323.55
|Support 3
|1270.0
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1271.37
|10 Days
|1268.99
|20 Days
|1246.05
|50 Days
|1263.62
|100 Days
|1282.00
|300 Days
|1242.59
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1307 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1301.68. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM has surged by 725.12% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at ₹1301, showing a 2.07% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1301.67 and 1283.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1283.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1301.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1300.98
|Support 1
|1287.93
|Resistance 2
|1308.37
|Support 2
|1282.27
|Resistance 3
|1314.03
|Support 3
|1274.88
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 1.83% to reach ₹1297.9, following the upward trend of its industry peers like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced slight declines of -0.11% and -0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1344.55
|11.0
|0.82
|1696.5
|1063.0
|364865.84
|LTI Mindtree
|4699.0
|48.85
|1.05
|6442.65
|4565.0
|139167.17
|Tech Mahindra
|1297.9
|23.3
|1.83
|1416.0
|1039.2
|114548.26
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7887.0
|114.1
|1.47
|9021.4
|3501.25
|68358.21
|PB Fintech
|1278.0
|4.65
|0.37
|1400.0
|587.75
|57326.25
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 736.77% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1300.65, reflecting a 2.04% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1307.15 & a low of 1288.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1301.67
|Support 1
|1283.12
|Resistance 2
|1313.68
|Support 2
|1276.58
|Resistance 3
|1320.22
|Support 3
|1264.57
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 1.39% to reach ₹1292.3, following a similar trend among its industry peers. Companies like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are also experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1355.75
|22.2
|1.66
|1696.5
|1063.0
|367905.15
|LTI Mindtree
|4711.3
|61.15
|1.32
|6442.65
|4565.0
|139531.45
|Tech Mahindra
|1292.3
|17.7
|1.39
|1416.0
|1039.2
|114054.02
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7947.9
|175.0
|2.25
|9021.4
|3501.25
|68886.04
|PB Fintech
|1290.05
|16.7
|1.31
|1400.0
|587.75
|57866.77
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1283.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1292.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1292.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 2.22% and is currently trading at ₹1302.95. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 20.55%, reaching ₹1302.95. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|-3.0%
|6 Months
|8.58%
|YTD
|0.15%
|1 Year
|20.55%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1283.73
|Support 1
|1265.78
|Resistance 2
|1292.32
|Support 2
|1256.42
|Resistance 3
|1301.68
|Support 3
|1247.83
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 1.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 86 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1282.6 & ₹1265.6 yesterday to end at ₹1275.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!