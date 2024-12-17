Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1794 and closed at ₹1796.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1794 and a low of ₹1766.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹173,772.7 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, which is a high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE volume recorded was 29,302 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: An increase in futures prices coupled with higher open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1780.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1762.5 and ₹1790.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1762.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1790.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1775.30. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have experienced a gain of 35.94%, reaching ₹1775.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|9.31%
|6 Months
|29.47%
|YTD
|39.52%
|1 Year
|35.94%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1790.0
|Support 1
|1762.5
|Resistance 2
|1805.5
|Support 2
|1750.5
|Resistance 3
|1817.5
|Support 3
|1735.0
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 2.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1075 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1794 & ₹1766.3 yesterday to end at ₹1776.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend