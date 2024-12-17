Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1776.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1780.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1794 and closed at 1796.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1794 and a low of 1766.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 173,772.7 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, which is a high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE volume recorded was 29,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: An increase in futures prices coupled with higher open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1780.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1776.6

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1780.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1762.5 and 1790.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1762.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1790.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 1775.30. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have experienced a gain of 35.94%, reaching 1775.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months9.31%
6 Months29.47%
YTD39.52%
1 Year35.94%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11790.0Support 11762.5
Resistance 21805.5Support 21750.5
Resistance 31817.5Support 31735.0
17 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 2.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
17 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1104 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1927 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1075 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1796.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1794 & 1766.3 yesterday to end at 1776.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

