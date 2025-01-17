Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1707 and closed at ₹1675.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1670.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹165,185 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and low of ₹1163.7. The BSE volume recorded was 38,542 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1720 & ₹1670.65 yesterday to end at ₹1689.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend