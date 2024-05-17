Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1304.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1275.05 and closed at ₹1274.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1312, while the low was ₹1275.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹127835.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1416 and ₹1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 186390 shares.
Disclaimer
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.64%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 7.65%. Analysts estimate that the ROE will increase to 9.94% in the current fiscal year and to 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has experienced a decline in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 519955.00 cr, representing a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -5.55% and a profit decline of -32.32% for the fourth quarter.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹1304.8, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed day in the market. HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are all declining, but LTI and Mindtree, on the other hand, are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1332.95
|-15.0
|-1.11
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361717.99
|LTI Mindtree
|4769.1
|0.65
|0.01
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141243.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1304.8
|-3.75
|-0.29
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115157.23
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7779.55
|-108.6
|-1.38
|9021.4
|3501.25
|67426.92
|PB Fintech
|1324.65
|-15.95
|-1.19
|1400.0
|587.75
|59418.79
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1298.15 and a high of ₹1319.90 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1304.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1304.8 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1319.77 , 1330.98 , 1341.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1297.57 , 1286.58 , 1275.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1303.25, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1303.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.3 and ₹1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1268.97
|10 Days
|1270.25
|20 Days
|1247.23
|50 Days
|1262.56
|100 Days
|1282.58
|300 Days
|1242.70
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -65.70% lower than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's trading volume by 2 PM is down by 65.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1299.65, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1319.0 and a low of 1309.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1315.83 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1312.92 and 1310.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1316.75
|Support 1
|1307.3
|Resistance 2
|1322.6
|Support 2
|1303.7
|Resistance 3
|1326.2
|Support 3
|1297.85
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 1.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1313, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1313 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.3 and ₹1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.39% lower than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 1 PM is down by 66.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1313.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1320.42 and 1311.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1311.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1320.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1320.78
|Support 1
|1315.83
|Resistance 2
|1322.82
|Support 2
|1312.92
|Resistance 3
|1325.73
|Support 3
|1310.88
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between ₹1303.3 (low) and ₹1319.9 (high) on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -72.57% lower than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is down by 72.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1319.05, a decrease of 0.8%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1318.8 and a low of 1309.85 in the prior trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1313.77 and 1316.98, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1320.42
|Support 1
|1311.47
|Resistance 2
|1324.08
|Support 2
|1306.18
|Resistance 3
|1329.37
|Support 3
|1302.52
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1268.97
|10 Days
|1270.25
|20 Days
|1247.23
|50 Days
|1262.56
|100 Days
|1282.58
|300 Days
|1242.70
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1317.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1317.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.3 and ₹1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -72.77% lower than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM is down by 72.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1315.55, showing a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock reached a peak of 1312.85 and a low of 1305.5 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1313.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1313.77
|Support 1
|1306.42
|Resistance 2
|1316.98
|Support 2
|1302.28
|Resistance 3
|1321.12
|Support 3
|1299.07
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1309.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1309.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.3 and ₹1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.17% to reach ₹1310.8. Meanwhile, its competitors like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.26% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1345.75
|-2.2
|-0.16
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365191.48
|LTI Mindtree
|4753.95
|-14.5
|-0.3
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140794.59
|Tech Mahindra
|1310.8
|2.25
|0.17
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115686.77
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7839.0
|-49.15
|-0.62
|9021.4
|3501.25
|67942.18
|PB Fintech
|1320.7
|-19.9
|-1.48
|1400.0
|587.75
|59241.61
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.61% lower than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 73.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1310.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1313.35 & a low of 1303.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1313.53
|Support 1
|1303.88
|Resistance 2
|1318.27
|Support 2
|1298.97
|Resistance 3
|1323.18
|Support 3
|1294.23
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates:
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.3% to reach ₹1312.5, whereas its counterparts like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech have seen a decrease. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1341.95
|-6.0
|-0.45
|1696.5
|1063.0
|364160.29
|LTI Mindtree
|4755.9
|-12.55
|-0.26
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140852.34
|Tech Mahindra
|1312.5
|3.95
|0.3
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115836.81
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7845.6
|-42.55
|-0.54
|9021.4
|3501.25
|67999.38
|PB Fintech
|1323.45
|-17.15
|-1.28
|1400.0
|587.75
|59364.97
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1306.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1308.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1306.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.3 and ₹1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has dropped by -0.24% and is currently trading at ₹1305.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have seen a gain of 24.08%, reaching ₹1305.35. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.06%
|3 Months
|-1.62%
|6 Months
|8.35%
|YTD
|2.77%
|1 Year
|24.08%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1320.5
|Support 1
|1290.3
|Resistance 2
|1331.1
|Support 2
|1270.7
|Resistance 3
|1350.7
|Support 3
|1260.1
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2225 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 127.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1274.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1312 & ₹1275.05 yesterday to end at ₹1274.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!