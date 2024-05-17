Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1304.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's 1308.55

50 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1308.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1304.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights

Tech Mahindra Share Price Highlights : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1275.05 and closed at 1274.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1312, while the low was 1275.05. The market capitalization stood at 127835.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1416 and 1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 186390 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.64%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 7.65%. Analysts estimate that the ROE will increase to 9.94% in the current fiscal year and to 17.67% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:02 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra has experienced a decline in EPS of -19.10% and an increase in revenue of 11.16% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 519955.00 cr, representing a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -5.55% and a profit decline of -32.32% for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach 1304.8, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed day in the market. HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are all declining, but LTI and Mindtree, on the other hand, are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1332.95-15.0-1.111696.51063.0361717.99
LTI Mindtree4769.10.650.016442.654565.0141243.27
Tech Mahindra1304.8-3.75-0.291416.01039.2115157.23
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7779.55-108.6-1.389021.43501.2567426.92
PB Fintech1324.65-15.95-1.191400.0587.7559418.79
17 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1298.15 and a high of 1319.90 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1304.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at 1304.8 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1319.77 , 1330.98 , 1341.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1297.57 , 1286.58 , 1275.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1303.25, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1303.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.3 and 1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1268.97
10 Days1270.25
20 Days1247.23
50 Days1262.56
100 Days1282.58
300 Days1242.70
17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -65.70% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's trading volume by 2 PM is down by 65.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1299.65, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1319.0 and a low of 1309.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1315.83 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1312.92 and 1310.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11316.75Support 11307.3
Resistance 21322.6Support 21303.7
Resistance 31326.2Support 31297.85
17 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1313, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1313 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.3 and 1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.39% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 1 PM is down by 66.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1313.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1320.42 and 1311.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1311.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1320.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11320.78Support 11315.83
Resistance 21322.82Support 21312.92
Resistance 31325.73Support 31310.88
17 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates potential for positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between 1303.3 (low) and 1319.9 (high) on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -72.57% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is down by 72.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1319.05, a decrease of 0.8%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1318.8 and a low of 1309.85 in the prior trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1313.77 and 1316.98, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11320.42Support 11311.47
Resistance 21324.08Support 21306.18
Resistance 31329.37Support 31302.52
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1268.97
10 Days1270.25
20 Days1247.23
50 Days1262.56
100 Days1282.58
300 Days1242.70
17 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1317.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1317.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.3 and 1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -72.77% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 11 AM is down by 72.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1315.55, showing a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock reached a peak of 1312.85 and a low of 1305.5 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1313.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11313.77Support 11306.42
Resistance 21316.98Support 21302.28
Resistance 31321.12Support 31299.07
17 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1309.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1309.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.3 and 1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.17% to reach 1310.8. Meanwhile, its competitors like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.26% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1345.75-2.2-0.161696.51063.0365191.48
LTI Mindtree4753.95-14.5-0.36442.654565.0140794.59
Tech Mahindra1310.82.250.171416.01039.2115686.77
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7839.0-49.15-0.629021.43501.2567942.18
PB Fintech1320.7-19.9-1.481400.0587.7559241.61
17 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.61% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 73.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1310.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1313.35 & a low of 1303.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11313.53Support 11303.88
Resistance 21318.27Support 21298.97
Resistance 31323.18Support 31294.23
17 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.3% to reach 1312.5, whereas its counterparts like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech have seen a decrease. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1341.95-6.0-0.451696.51063.0364160.29
LTI Mindtree4755.9-12.55-0.266442.654565.0140852.34
Tech Mahindra1312.53.950.31416.01039.2115836.81
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7845.6-42.55-0.549021.43501.2567999.38
PB Fintech1323.45-17.15-1.281400.0587.7559364.97
17 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1306.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1308.55

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1306.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.3 and 1320.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1320.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has dropped by -0.24% and is currently trading at 1305.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have seen a gain of 24.08%, reaching 1305.35. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.06%
3 Months-1.62%
6 Months8.35%
YTD2.77%
1 Year24.08%
17 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11320.5Support 11290.3
Resistance 21331.1Support 21270.7
Resistance 31350.7Support 31260.1
17 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101211
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2225 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 127.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1274.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1312 & 1275.05 yesterday to end at 1274.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

