Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1769.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1783.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1775.45 and closed slightly higher at 1776.6. The stock reached a high of 1788.8 and a low of 1761.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 173,302.9 crore, the stock is trading within a 52-week range of 1163.7 to 1807.4. The BSE volume for the day was 20,558 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:17 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 1.33%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's stock today recorded a low of 1768.9 and reached a high of 1786.35. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -63.40% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tech Mahindra's trading volume has decreased by 63.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1772.85, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1786.87 and 1778.37 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases close to the hourly support level of 1778.37 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 1786.87. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11782.28Support 11776.83
Resistance 21785.92Support 21775.02
Resistance 31787.73Support 31771.38
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1777.54
10 Days1771.16
20 Days1743.29
50 Days1698.32
100 Days1640.88
300 Days1477.30
18 Dec 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1783.8, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1769.8

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1783.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1758.25 and 1786.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1758.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1786.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1787.0 and 1776.0 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1776.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1787.0. You have been trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11786.87Support 11778.37
Resistance 21790.18Support 21773.18
Resistance 31795.37Support 31769.87
18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -66.15% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Tech Mahindra has decreased by 66.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1779.7, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:25 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1780.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1769.8

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1780.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1758.25 and 1786.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1758.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1786.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price increased by 0.53% today, reaching 1779.1, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like LTI Mindtree and Persistent Systems experienced declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Oracle Financial Services Software saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.37% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1961.09.650.491979.451235.0532149.73
LTI Mindtree6624.5-69.7-1.046764.84518.35196193.42
Tech Mahindra1779.19.30.531807.41163.7157017.34
Oracle Financial Services Softwa12475.047.70.3812849.354116.1108123.32
Persistent Systems6540.85-5.45-0.086572.93232.6100630.98
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 2.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
18 Dec 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.52% lower than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tech Mahindra's trading volume has decreased by 62.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1777.2, reflecting a decline of 0.42%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1784.0 & a low of 1773.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11787.0Support 11776.0
Resistance 21791.0Support 21769.0
Resistance 31798.0Support 31765.0
18 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price increased by 0.45% today, reaching 1777.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, others such as HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Persistent Systems are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by 0.14% and -0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1965.313.950.711979.451235.0533316.6
LTI Mindtree6662.3-31.9-0.486764.84518.35197312.92
Tech Mahindra1777.858.050.451807.41163.7156907.02
Oracle Financial Services Softwa12450.1522.850.1812849.354116.1107907.94
Persistent Systems6559.112.80.26572.93232.6100911.75
18 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down, suggesting the possibility of reaching a peak or a potential reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1781.3, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1769.8

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1781.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1758.25 and 1786.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1758.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1786.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 1778.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have risen by 37.08% to reach 1778.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months10.4%
6 Months29.12%
YTD39.14%
1 Year37.08%
18 Dec 2024, 08:52 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11786.4Support 11758.25
Resistance 21801.85Support 21745.55
Resistance 31814.55Support 31730.1
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 2.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1181 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1905 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1160 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1776.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1788.8 & 1761.1 yesterday to end at 1766.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.