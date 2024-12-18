Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1775.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1776.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1788.8 and a low of ₹1761.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹173,302.9 crore, the stock is trading within a 52-week range of ₹1163.7 to ₹1807.4. The BSE volume for the day was 20,558 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's stock today recorded a low of ₹1768.9 and reached a high of ₹1786.35. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tech Mahindra's trading volume has decreased by 63.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1772.85, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1786.87 and 1778.37 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases close to the hourly support level of 1778.37 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 1786.87. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1782.28
|Support 1
|1776.83
|Resistance 2
|1785.92
|Support 2
|1775.02
|Resistance 3
|1787.73
|Support 3
|1771.38
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1777.54
|10 Days
|1771.16
|20 Days
|1743.29
|50 Days
|1698.32
|100 Days
|1640.88
|300 Days
|1477.30
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1783.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1758.25 and ₹1786.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1758.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1786.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1787.0 and 1776.0 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1776.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1787.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Tech Mahindra has decreased by 66.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1779.7, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price increased by 0.53% today, reaching ₹1779.1, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like LTI Mindtree and Persistent Systems experienced declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Oracle Financial Services Software saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.37% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1961.0
|9.65
|0.49
|1979.45
|1235.0
|532149.73
|LTI Mindtree
|6624.5
|-69.7
|-1.04
|6764.8
|4518.35
|196193.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1779.1
|9.3
|0.53
|1807.4
|1163.7
|157017.34
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|12475.0
|47.7
|0.38
|12849.35
|4116.1
|108123.32
|Persistent Systems
|6540.85
|-5.45
|-0.08
|6572.9
|3232.6
|100630.98
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tech Mahindra's trading volume has decreased by 62.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1777.2, reflecting a decline of 0.42%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1784.0 & a low of 1773.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price increased by 0.45% today, reaching ₹1777.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, others such as HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Persistent Systems are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by 0.14% and -0.09%, respectively.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down, suggesting the possibility of reaching a peak or a potential reversal in the near future.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹1778.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have risen by 37.08% to reach ₹1778.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|10.4%
|6 Months
|29.12%
|YTD
|39.14%
|1 Year
|37.08%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1786.4
|Support 1
|1758.25
|Resistance 2
|1801.85
|Support 2
|1745.55
|Resistance 3
|1814.55
|Support 3
|1730.1
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1160 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1788.8 & ₹1761.1 yesterday to end at ₹1766.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend