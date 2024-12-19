Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:38:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.95 -1.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.90 -1.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.85 0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.90 -1.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1778.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1750 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1768.95 and closed slightly higher at 1769.80. The stock reached a high of 1786.35 and a low of 1768.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 174,116.4 crores, the company has a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70. The trading volume on BSE was 60,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:44:23 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1750, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1778.3

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1763.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1748.55. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1748.55 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:16:29 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -1.99%, currently trading at 1742.90. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 38.82% to reach 1742.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months14.63%
6 Months28.8%
YTD39.78%
1 Year38.82%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11791.35Support 11763.95
Resistance 21803.35Support 21748.55
Resistance 31818.75Support 31736.55
19 Dec 2024, 08:33:48 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 2.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
19 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1398 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1869 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1337 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1769.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1786.35 & 1768.9 yesterday to end at 1778.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue