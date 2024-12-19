Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1768.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1769.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1786.35 and a low of ₹1768.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹174,116.4 crores, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70. The trading volume on BSE was 60,978 shares.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of ₹1763.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1748.55. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1748.55 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -1.99%, currently trading at ₹1742.90. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 38.82% to reach ₹1742.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|14.63%
|6 Months
|28.8%
|YTD
|39.78%
|1 Year
|38.82%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1791.35
|Support 1
|1763.95
|Resistance 2
|1803.35
|Support 2
|1748.55
|Resistance 3
|1818.75
|Support 3
|1736.55
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 2.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1337 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1786.35 & ₹1768.9 yesterday to end at ₹1778.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend