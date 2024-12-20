Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1778.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1755 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1735 and closed at 1778.3, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1766.8 and a low of 1735 during the session. With a market capitalization of 171713.5 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE volume for the day was 26,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 1.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6668
    Buy1414149
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
20 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1879 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 26 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1778.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1766.8 & 1735 yesterday to end at 1755. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

