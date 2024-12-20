Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1735 and closed at ₹1778.3, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1766.8 and a low of ₹1735 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹171713.5 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE volume for the day was 26,918 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 1.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 26 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1766.8 & ₹1735 yesterday to end at ₹1755. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend