Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 1689.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1658.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1687.25 and closed slightly higher at 1689.45. The stock reached a high of 1699 and a low of 1651 during the session. With a market capitalization of 162,508 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1807.4 and low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,534 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at 1670.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have risen by 22.52%, reaching 1670.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months4.28%
6 Months11.32%
YTD-2.69%
1 Year22.52%
20 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Swan Defence, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tech-mahindra-wipro-kotak-bank-swan-defence-and-more-11737310369024.html

20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11685.5Support 11642.0
Resistance 21714.45Support 21627.45
Resistance 31729.0Support 31598.5
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1771 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1689.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1699 & 1651 yesterday to end at 1658.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

