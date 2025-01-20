Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1687.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹1689.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1699 and a low of ₹1651 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹162,508 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,534 shares for the day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹1670.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have risen by 22.52%, reaching ₹1670.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|4.28%
|6 Months
|11.32%
|YTD
|-2.69%
|1 Year
|22.52%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1685.5
|Support 1
|1642.0
|Resistance 2
|1714.45
|Support 2
|1627.45
|Resistance 3
|1729.0
|Support 3
|1598.5
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1699 & ₹1651 yesterday to end at ₹1658.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.