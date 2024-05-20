Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1304.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock price on the last day was 1292.05 at opening and 1304.8 at closing. The highest price reached during the day was 1327.95, while the lowest was 1292.05. The market capitalization stood at 127,557.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1416 and 1039.2 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:56:23 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach 1305.7, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1340.17.150.541696.51063.0363658.26
LTI Mindtree4747.95-17.55-0.376442.654565.0140616.89
Tech Mahindra1305.70.90.071416.01039.2115236.66
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7800.518.750.249021.43501.2567608.49
PB Fintech1361.036.352.741400.0587.7561049.32
20 May 2024, 09:46:35 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Tech Mahindra indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:36:58 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1305.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1304.8

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1305.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.57 and 1319.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1319.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 1305.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 24.48% to reach 1305.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.24%
3 Months-1.8%
6 Months8.53%
YTD2.57%
1 Year24.48%
20 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11319.77Support 11297.57
Resistance 21330.98Support 21286.58
Resistance 31341.97Support 31275.37
20 May 2024, 08:21:58 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2225 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 127.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1304.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1327.95 & 1292.05 yesterday to end at 1304.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

