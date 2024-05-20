Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock price on the last day was ₹1292.05 at opening and ₹1304.8 at closing. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1327.95, while the lowest was ₹1292.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,557.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1416 and ₹1039.2 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3489 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach ₹1305.7, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1340.1
|7.15
|0.54
|1696.5
|1063.0
|363658.26
|LTI Mindtree
|4747.95
|-17.55
|-0.37
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140616.89
|Tech Mahindra
|1305.7
|0.9
|0.07
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115236.66
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7800.5
|18.75
|0.24
|9021.4
|3501.25
|67608.49
|PB Fintech
|1361.0
|36.35
|2.74
|1400.0
|587.75
|61049.32
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Tech Mahindra indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1305.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1304.8
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1305.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.57 and ₹1319.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1319.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹1305.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 24.48% to reach ₹1305.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.24%
|3 Months
|-1.8%
|6 Months
|8.53%
|YTD
|2.57%
|1 Year
|24.48%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1319.77
|Support 1
|1297.57
|Resistance 2
|1330.98
|Support 2
|1286.58
|Resistance 3
|1341.97
|Support 3
|1275.37
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2225 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 127.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1304.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1327.95 & ₹1292.05 yesterday to end at ₹1304.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
